Accord Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
TSE ACD opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $85.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.80 and a 1-year high of C$10.45.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.95 million for the quarter.
About Accord Financial
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.
