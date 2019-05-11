Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 22.88 and a quick ratio of 21.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,564.01% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 207.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 30,942.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

