Acacia Mining (ACA) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 214 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acacia Mining to a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.58).

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

LON:ACA opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Tuesday. Acacia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $613.08 million and a P/E ratio of 299.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.