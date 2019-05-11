Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce $38.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $37.20 million. Abraxas Petroleum posted sales of $30.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $160.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $164.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $193.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 905,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 348,230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 318,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 343,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,261,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXAS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. 730,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,739. The company has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

