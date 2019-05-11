ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries has embarked on its 2020 Vision that outlines its vision for the next five years. These systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to drive long-term profitable growth for ABM through an industry-based go-to-market approach. ABM’s strategy entails growth through strategic acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. In the past three months, the stock has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment that is likely to persist through 2019. Increasing expenses are likely to weigh on ABM Industries bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. CL King downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a sector weight rating and a $36.83 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.46.

ABM opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.57. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $103,737.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $328,687.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,009.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,972. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 129,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

