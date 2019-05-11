ABIOMED (ABMD) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Term; Trimming PT to $340 From $400 Abiomed missed estimates in the quarter, delivering sales of $207M, short of consensus’ $219M forecast. Most of the weakness was U.S. driven, due to a weak cath lab (also seen in peer results) and to a greater extent, mix disruption leading to mgmt’s disproportionate focus away from protected PCI/elective procedures. To reflect these pressures, mgmt’s initial FY20 outlook calls for revenue growth of 17-23%, 6% below what mgmt (and we) would’ve considered more likely (and exactly the exact magnitude of the FQ4 shortfall). Mgmt outlined a number of initiatives to address these issues and noted that April is reportedly promising. The fact that mgmt still remains confident in addressable market and has left room to revise guidance during its next earnings call suggest there is good chance of upside.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ABMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $408.67.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $258.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.29. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $207.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $70,376,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

