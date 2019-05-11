Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Raised by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

NYSE:ABT opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

