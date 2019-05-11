A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Director Acquires $21,160.75 in Stock

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Director John A. Beckert purchased 5,525 shares of A. H. Belo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $21,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $123,866.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AHC opened at $3.98 on Friday. A. H. Belo Corp has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.61 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 183,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 964,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 322,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

