7,519 Shares in SEI Investments (SEIC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $400.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Paul Klauder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $396,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,840.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

