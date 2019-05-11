711,203 Shares in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 711,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NITE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $235,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $61,908.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,142 shares of company stock valued at $307,314 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NITE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.06.

Shares of NITE opened at $25.42 on Friday. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

