7,000 Shares in Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 508.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $184,133.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $79,706.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

