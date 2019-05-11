6,665 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $129.98.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
