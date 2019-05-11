6,665 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $129.98.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/6665-shares-in-proshares-ultra-sp500-sso-purchased-by-advisors-preferred-llc.html.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.