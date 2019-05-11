6,512 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/6512-shares-in-raytheon-rtn-acquired-by-park-avenue-securities-llc.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.