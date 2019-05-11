$401.51 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Corp (WB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to post $401.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the lowest is $398.02 million. Weibo reported sales of $349.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of WB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. 1,165,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. Weibo has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

