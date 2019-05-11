3,681 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 783.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 324,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 287,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224,549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 291,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $1,537,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $2,440,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

