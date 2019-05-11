3,492 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,470.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

FANG stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

