3,139 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
