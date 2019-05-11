3,139 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3,139 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/3139-shares-in-ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt-acquired-by-tap-consulting-llc.html.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.