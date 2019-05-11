$3.81 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post sales of $3.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.15 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 15,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,908. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.60.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

