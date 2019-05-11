$3.36 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $3.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $34.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 million to $94.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.48 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $197.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 210.69% and a negative net margin of 370.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $239.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.05. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

