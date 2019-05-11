2,118 Shares in Chegg Inc (CHGG) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,917,000 after buying an additional 2,679,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $47,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $37,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 921,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 770,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $442,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 40,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,666,017.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,063,774 shares of company stock valued at $40,890,836. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

