$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,387,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.21. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,766,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 432,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,271,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.