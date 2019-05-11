$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.62.

WLTW stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.65. 407,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,645. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $187.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $343,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,616.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,761. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

