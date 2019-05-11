1,681 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $123.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

