15,048 Shares in Orgenesis Inc (ORGS) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis Inc (OTCMKTS:ORGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 91,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ORGS opened at $4.45 on Friday. Orgenesis Inc has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million.

Orgenesis Profile

Orgenesis Inc is a regenerative therapy company. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy Business (CTB). The CDMO activity is operated by the Company’s subsidiary, MaSTherCell SA, which specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products.

