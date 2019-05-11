127 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $72,303,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 388,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Vail Resorts by 939.2% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 863.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.06.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/127-shares-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn-acquired-by-pinnacle-financial-partners-inc.html.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.