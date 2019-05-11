$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for First American Financial Corp (FAF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. First American Financial posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

FAF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 357,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,826. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $81,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,350 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

