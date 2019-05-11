$0.65 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $83,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,727 shares of company stock worth $2,302,901 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,076,000 after buying an additional 1,243,646 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,587,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 131,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 962,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90,487 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.