$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,895,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 180,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRO opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 5.15. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

