$0.37 EPS Expected for Presidio Inc (PSDO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Presidio reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSDO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Presidio from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of PSDO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 431,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,165. Presidio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Presidio’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, insider David C. Hart sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $60,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000,000 shares of company stock worth $136,682,500 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Presidio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,608,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

