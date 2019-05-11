$0.20 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (CRD.B) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $263.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.98 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $8.90 on Monday. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.