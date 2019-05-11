-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). PROS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PROS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PROS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. PROS has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.27.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.