$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 442.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 954.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

TNK opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

