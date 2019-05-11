$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sprint reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 2.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 138,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 40.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 23.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,254,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 608,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 20,968,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284,528. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47. Sprint has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.