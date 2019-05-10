Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 319 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 319 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 312 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 307 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 326.79.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

