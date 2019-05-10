Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,408,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,699,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,377,000 after purchasing an additional 955,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,089,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 860,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after purchasing an additional 760,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 612,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

