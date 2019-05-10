Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) General Counsel Sells $99,425.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $99,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,692. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,539,000 after buying an additional 224,892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

