Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0576

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market cap of $338,943.00 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00907791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00317390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00171161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022074 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 5,963,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,003 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.