Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN) Insider Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 100,000 Shares

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Zenith Energy stock opened at GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Zenith Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.37 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/zenith-energy-ltd-zen-insider-andrea-cattaneo-acquires-100000-shares.html.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.