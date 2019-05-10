Zeepin (ZPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,682.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $184,682.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00306291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00916506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00139805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

