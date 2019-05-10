Zayo Group (ZAYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,934,000 after buying an additional 258,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 368,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

