Zafgen (ZFGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ZFGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 6,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,536. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.45.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.52 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.
Zafgen Company Profile
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.