Zafgen (ZFGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZFGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 6,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,536. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zafgen from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.52 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/zafgen-zfgn-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zafgen stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Zafgen worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.