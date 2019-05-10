Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Given $55.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 206 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.