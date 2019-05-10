Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,224. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,041 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 505.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 988,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 825,533 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,278.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

