Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credicorp (BAP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NYSE BAP traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $222.92. 193,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,718. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $207.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credicorp (BAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.