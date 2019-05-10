Zacks Investment Research Lowers TEGNA (TGNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s increasing expenses, primarily higher reverse compensation fees, is proving to be a drag on margins. Additionally, higher programming costs are expected to hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, lack of benefit from political revenues may cause fluctuations in TEGNA’s overall results. Further, expenses associated with revenue growth, acquisition of KFMB and Premion investments are expected to hurt margins in the near term. Nevertheless, the company’s OTT subscriber growth and revenues benefit from its increasing presence in larger markets. Moreover, TEGNA with the help of its local OTT advertising network, Premion has been able to reach customers beyond its traditional business and serve additional markets. Notably, the service expanded the company’s reach to 200 markets in 2018 from the earlier 39 markets. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TEGNA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 33.72%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in TEGNA by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

