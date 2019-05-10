Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unifi (UFI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Unifi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,987. Unifi has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unifi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $740,157.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,351,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 200,395 shares of company stock worth $4,168,077 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 57.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 13.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.