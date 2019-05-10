Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) to Hold

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial's shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth. Moreover, its investment results are impressive. Its prudent capital management also remains a positive. The company’s performance has improved owing to a sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. However, the company is exposed to catastrophic loss, weighing down its margins. Moreover, softness in Personal Lines segment for the past few years remains a major headwind. Escalating expenses is another concern for the company.”

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.