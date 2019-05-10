Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (FTS) to Sell

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

FTS stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

