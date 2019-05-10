Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the S&P 500 in a year. Darden’s earnings met/surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 18 straight quarters. Estimates for current quarter and year have increased over the past 60 days. Backed by its various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves, the top line is likely to improve in the months ahead. The company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. In fiscal 2018, management realized roughly $10 million of cost synergies and expects to realize the same in the range of $22-$27 million by the end of fiscal 2019. Further, the Cheddar's buyout has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Current-year earnings estimates have also moved north over the past month. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand might keep comps under pressure. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.38.

DRI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 240.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 108,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.