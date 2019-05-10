Zacks: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Concrete Pumping an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concrete Pumping stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,906,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Concrete Pumping comprises about 0.5% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.61% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

